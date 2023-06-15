Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front passes through Thursday

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lake-enhanced cold front will pass midday Thursday, bringing a few showers.

More importantly, gusty winds from the north/northeast will develop and temperatures will drop into the 60s for the afternoon rush. The official forecast high for Thursday is 78, but that will come in the morning.

This wind flow will create high wave action and dangerous rip currents. A beach hazards statement is valid Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Waves could reach 6 to 8 feet on Lake Michigan, and rip currents are also possible.

Meanwhile, you may have noticed wildfire smoke has returned – creating hazy skies around our area.

For Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 85.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 81. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower – and a high of 83.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 10:43 PM

