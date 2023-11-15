Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front for Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds for Thursday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds for Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy, windy, and warm on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, which is 20 degrees above normal.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, It's our last warm day. A cold front arrives with rain showers Friday morning.

We clear out by the afternoon, but chilly winds increase from the north.

Winds relax over the weekend with full sun and seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 45.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGH 67. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS TO 35 MPH.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN/PM SUN. COOLER. HIGH NEAR 51.

