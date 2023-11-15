Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front for Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds for Thursday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds for Thursday 02:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy, windy, and warm on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, which is 20 degrees above normal.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, It's our last warm day. A cold front arrives with rain showers Friday morning. 

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

We clear out by the afternoon, but chilly winds increase from the north.

Winds relax over the weekend with full sun and seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 45.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGH 67. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS TO 35 MPH.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN/PM SUN. COOLER. HIGH NEAR 51.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 6:12 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.