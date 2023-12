Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy day with stray showers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mostly cloudy day is ahead with stray showers possible.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Rain chances increase Friday with mild temperatures lingering.

Showers are possible again on Saturday and then on Christmas Eve.