Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds, chance of sprinkle

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies and cool weather this week, with the best opportunities for showers coming late in the week.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be overcast with a chance for sprinkles and drizzle tonight, as a cold front moves through the area. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A few light showers are possible after sunset. Cool weather continues on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances will be best from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, as an area of low pressure spins just south of the area.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance of sprinkles or drizzle. Low 36°

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and cool. A slight chance for rain in the evening. High 44°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 45°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 5:57 PM

