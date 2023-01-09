Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies coming

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny with some clouds

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny with some clouds

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny with some clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance will push high clouds into place into Monday evening.

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some spotty drizzle is possible Tuesday morning, but this system does not have a lot of moisture to work with.

CBS

Later in the day Tuesday, dry air moves in as that wave moves out of our area.

CBS

Watching the track of another system that will bring precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday.

CBS

Many differences in model tracks right now as the system is still far west of San Francisco.

We do expect to see a rain/snow mix for a time due to the milder air in place.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 34.

TUESDAY: STRAY AM SPRINKLES. OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 41.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 43.

CBS