Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies coming

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny with some clouds
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny with some clouds 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance will push high clouds into place into Monday evening.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some spotty drizzle is possible Tuesday morning, but this system does not have a lot of moisture to work with. 

Later in the day Tuesday, dry air moves in as that wave moves out of our area.

Watching the track of another system that will bring precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday.

 Many differences in model tracks right now as the system is still far west of San Francisco.

We do expect to see a rain/snow mix for a time due to the milder air in place.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 34.

TUESDAY: STRAY AM SPRINKLES. OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 41.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 43. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 1:44 PM

