Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies in the evening, highs in the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear & quiet overnight with high pressure in control. Extra clouds move in for Saturday with a cool lake breeze. Water temp is only 55 degrees, so we expect 60s lakeside.

A stationary front will be around this weekend giving us a stray shower chance Saturday and scattered showers Sunday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 56.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SPRINKLES. HIGH 72. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 77.

