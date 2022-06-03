Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies in the evening, highs in the 50s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear & quiet overnight with high pressure in control. Extra clouds move in for Saturday with a cool lake breeze. Water temp is only 55 degrees, so we expect 60s lakeside.
A stationary front will be around this weekend giving us a stray shower chance Saturday and scattered showers Sunday.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 56.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SPRINKLES. HIGH 72. COOLER LAKESIDE.
SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 77.
