Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and sunny

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow return
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow return 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not as cold this evening and overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon says skies will clear overnight, allowing for a mostly sunny Thursday.

4-panel-daypart-this-evening.png
CBS

A breezy southwest wind will push highs to the low 50s for Thursday afternoon. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Mid-50s with a strong southwest wind and more cloud cover for Friday. 

For the weekend, we have a chance for scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind a cold front. 

There's a chance for a rain and snow mix for Sunday, but mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s for Sunday afternoon.

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 39°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 36°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 51°

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. High 56°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 11:51 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.