Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and sunny
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not as cold this evening and overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon says skies will clear overnight, allowing for a mostly sunny Thursday.
A breezy southwest wind will push highs to the low 50s for Thursday afternoon.
Mid-50s with a strong southwest wind and more cloud cover for Friday.
For the weekend, we have a chance for scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind a cold front.
There's a chance for a rain and snow mix for Sunday, but mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s for Sunday afternoon.
REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 39°
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 36°
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 51°
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. High 56°
