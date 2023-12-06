Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and sunny

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow return

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow return

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not as cold this evening and overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

CBS

CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon says skies will clear overnight, allowing for a mostly sunny Thursday.

CBS

A breezy southwest wind will push highs to the low 50s for Thursday afternoon.

CBS

Mid-50s with a strong southwest wind and more cloud cover for Friday.

For the weekend, we have a chance for scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind a cold front.

There's a chance for a rain and snow mix for Sunday, but mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s for Sunday afternoon.

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 39°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 36°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 51°

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. High 56°

CBS