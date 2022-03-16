Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: chances for showers the next two days

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered clouds tonight with lows near 50 degrees. A breezy southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

A front will pass through the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for light rain in the afternoon and evening. As winds shift out of the north, there will be a large range in temperatures with mid 50s along the lake, to 60s and 70s inland.

Showers likely for Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A rain and wet snow mix is in the forecast for Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts Friday through Saturday will be between a half inch to three-quarters of an inch.

Highs will be in the low 40s on Saturday. Sunny and milder on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Light areas of rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy and mild. Low 49°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High 60°, but only in the 50s along the lake.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, especially in the afternoon. High 40°

First published on March 16, 2022 / 4:51 PM

