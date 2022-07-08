Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of rain ahead of dry weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) - Rain chances will come to an end by mid-evening on Friday. Then expect a clearing sky overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunny, breezy and dry for Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, but a northeast wind will keep temperatures in the low 70s along the lakeshore. High waves and dangerous currents are expected at the beaches through Saturday afternoon. Swimming in Lake Michigan is not advised due to this threat.

Sunny skies and warmer for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels and heat increases for Monday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A late-day front could allow for scattered showers and storms for Monday evening. Storms that do develop could be strong.

Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday through next Friday.

