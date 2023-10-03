Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and cloudy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and some clouds
Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and some clouds 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be turning mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, expect it to be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm for Wednesday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

There will be a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. 

wed-showers.png
CBS

Rain chances will be high for Thursday morning, especially before sunrise. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. 

1-day-stats.png
CBS

Rain chances will decrease, along with cloud cover, in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts could exceed half an inch in many spots. Highs will be in the low 70s.

thu-rain.png
CBS

Windy and cooler for Friday with a chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

It'll be chilly this weekend with highs in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky. 

Temperatures will be in the low 40s, with wind chills in the mid-30s, for Sunday morning's Chicago Marathon.

sunday.png
CBS

Temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s next week.

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 69°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High 82°

THURSDAY: A 70% chance of rain in the morning, then a 30% chance for showers in the afternoon. High 73°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

 

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.