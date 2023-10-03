Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and cloudy

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and some clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be turning mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, expect it to be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm for Wednesday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.

There will be a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances will be high for Thursday morning, especially before sunrise. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Rain chances will decrease, along with cloud cover, in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts could exceed half an inch in many spots. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Windy and cooler for Friday with a chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

It'll be chilly this weekend with highs in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s, with wind chills in the mid-30s, for Sunday morning's Chicago Marathon.

Temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 69°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High 82°

THURSDAY: A 70% chance of rain in the morning, then a 30% chance for showers in the afternoon. High 73°

