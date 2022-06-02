Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, clear skies in the evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry air mass in place, skies will be clear tonight and tomorrow. In the afternoon, it may be breezy at times with the dry, northwest flow.
Few shower chances arrive Sunday afternoon. Overall, looking quite uneventful with temperatures running below average through mid-June.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 57.
FRIDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 78.
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 75.
SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 76.
