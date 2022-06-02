Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, clear skies in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry air mass in place, skies will be clear tonight and tomorrow. In the afternoon, it may be breezy at times with the dry, northwest flow.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Few shower chances arrive Sunday afternoon. Overall, looking quite uneventful with temperatures running below average through mid-June.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 57.

FRIDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 78.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 76.

CBS 2