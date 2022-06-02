Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, clear skies in the evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry air mass in place, skies will be clear tonight and tomorrow. In the afternoon, it may be breezy at times with the dry, northwest flow. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours-9.png
CBS 2
skycast-tonight-2.png
CBS 2

Few shower chances arrive Sunday afternoon. Overall, looking quite uneventful with temperatures running below average through mid-June.

cpc-outlook-temp-8-to-14-day.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 57.

FRIDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 78.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 76.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-24.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 2:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.