Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild tonight under a mostly clear sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Breezy and warm for Thursday with highs running about 23 degrees above average. A high of 74° in Chicago would be just one degree shy of the daily high record set back on 2020. The reason for the unusual warmth is a strong south wind, gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday night and will make for a much colder Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s through much of the day. Although a few showers will be possible in the morning, we're expecting a mainly dry and cold afternoon.

Highs this weekend will be very cold, with temperatures in the mid 30s during the day and mid 20s at night. This will be the coldest stretch of weather since late March. Highs remain below average to start next workweek.

There's a slight chance for a rain and snow mix for Tuesday, but no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 59°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 74°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. Breezy and colder. High 42°

