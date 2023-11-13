Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than normal next few days
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than normal next few days 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our warming trend continues as south/southwest winds pull an unseasonably mild air mass our way.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS 2

The normal high is 50 degrees.

highs-tomorrow-adi-71.png
CBS 2

We will top out between 60-65 degrees through Thursday. The high for Tuesday is 60 and Wednesday 62, with sunny conditions both days.

The high for Thursday is 63. High clouds increase Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS 2

There are shower chances Thursday night through Friday morning. The weekend looks dry with highs around 50.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 10:35 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.