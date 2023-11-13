Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than normal next few days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our warming trend continues as south/southwest winds pull an unseasonably mild air mass our way.

The normal high is 50 degrees.

We will top out between 60-65 degrees through Thursday. The high for Tuesday is 60 and Wednesday 62, with sunny conditions both days.

The high for Thursday is 63. High clouds increase Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

There are shower chances Thursday night through Friday morning. The weekend looks dry with highs around 50.