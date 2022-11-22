Chicago First Alert Weather: Below freezing Tuesday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clear Tuesday night with a chance for areas of light fog – especially for locations west of Chicago.
Lows will be below freezing areawide, including 20s in the suburbs. Low 30s for Chicago.
It will be sunny and milder for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds increase from the south after sunset.
Look for mainly cloudy and a bit cooler weather for Thanksgiving. Areas of light rain will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday will feature clearing skies in the afternoon and cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Scattered rain is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 31°
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 57°
THANKSGIVING: Mainly cloudy with a chance for light rain in the afternoon and evening. High 53°
