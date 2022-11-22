Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Below freezing Tuesday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clear Tuesday night with a chance for areas of light fog – especially for locations west of Chicago.

Lows will be below freezing areawide, including 20s in the suburbs. Low 30s for Chicago.

lows-tonight-adi-17.png
CBS 2

It will be sunny and milder for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-19.png
CBS 2
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-7.png
CBS 2

Clouds increase from the south after sunset.

3-day-large-14.png
CBS 2

Look for mainly cloudy and a bit cooler weather for Thanksgiving. Areas of light rain will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 50s.

thursday-map.png
CBS 2

Friday will feature clearing skies in the afternoon and cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

sat-map.png
CBS 2

Scattered rain is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s.

bar-graph-precipitation-chances-pm-2.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 31°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 57°

THANKSGIVING: Mainly cloudy with a chance for light rain in the afternoon and evening. High 53°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-17.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 4:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.