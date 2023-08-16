Chicago First Alert Weather: It's beautiful outside
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A front heads our way Wednesday night, bringing shower chances to the morning rush.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will be breezy and wet along the boundary as it passes through our region.
Expect a wet start Thursday, with clearing by the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will usher in a dry air mass for the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWERS BY DAYBREAK. LOW 66.
THURSDAY: BREEZY & WET IN THE MORNING. THEN AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH 80.
FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 80.
