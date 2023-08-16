Chicago First Alert Weather: It's beautiful outside

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's going to get hot

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's going to get hot

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's going to get hot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A front heads our way Wednesday night, bringing shower chances to the morning rush.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will be breezy and wet along the boundary as it passes through our region.

CBS

Expect a wet start Thursday, with clearing by the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will usher in a dry air mass for the upcoming weekend.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWERS BY DAYBREAK. LOW 66.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & WET IN THE MORNING. THEN AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH 80.

FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 80.

CBS