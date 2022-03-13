Chicago First Alert Weather: Arctic front brings bitter cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong northwesterly winds took over Friday night, pulling in a bitter cold air mass.

CBS

This cold air stays in place Saturday, with wind chills in the single digits all day.

CBS

Saturday night a warm front approaches. Stray flurries are possible before sunrise Sunday, but we will have a cold, dry air mass in place, so not much snow is expected.

CBS

Once the warm front moves through early Sunday, milder southwest winds develop, carrying temperatures into the 50s. The normal high is 45 degrees this time of year.

CBS

We "Spring forward" this weekend, turning clocks one hour forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

TONIGHT: BITTER COLD. LOW 9.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & COLD. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 25.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & MILDER. PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 51.