Chicago First Alert Weather: Arctic front brings bitter cold

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Arctic Chill on Saturday 02:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong northwesterly winds took over Friday night, pulling in a bitter cold air mass. 

This cold air stays in place Saturday, with wind chills in the single digits all day.

Saturday night a warm front approaches. Stray flurries are possible before sunrise Sunday, but we will have a cold, dry air mass in place, so not much snow is expected. 

Once the warm front moves through early Sunday, milder southwest winds develop, carrying temperatures into the 50s. The normal high is 45 degrees this time of year.

We "Spring forward" this weekend, turning clocks one hour forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

TONIGHT: BITTER COLD. LOW 9.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & COLD. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 25.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & MILDER. PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 51.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 3:10 PM

