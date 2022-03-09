Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: another mild day before snow Thursday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --   Another mild day is ahead before snow returns to the forecast on Thursday. 

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. 

By Thursday, now starts to move in later in the day, especially in the evening. Snow continues overnight into Friday morning. 

First Alert Weather models show accumulation appears minimal in the 1 to 3" range.  

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 5:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

