Chicago First Alert Weather: another mild day before snow Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another mild day is ahead before snow returns to the forecast on Thursday.
Wednesday's temperatures will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.
By Thursday, now starts to move in later in the day, especially in the evening. Snow continues overnight into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather models show accumulation appears minimal in the 1 to 3" range.
