CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another rainy afternoon is ahead.

Thursday begins gloomy conditions with a few passing sprinkles or showers. Highs will be in the 40s as rain moves in by the afternoon.

Shower chances are back again today

Rain and snow showers continue into Friday with temperatures in the low 20s.

Chilly in the 40s Saturday but warmer Sunday.