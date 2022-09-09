Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: After a dry, warm Saturday, Sunday will see cooler temps, showers

By Albert Ramon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny start to weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny start to weekend 03:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s in the Chicago, but cooler in the 50s outside of the city.

Mostly sunny skies for much of Saturday, then partly cloudy by late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances increase Saturday night, then showers likely for Suday as a front moves into the area. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.  Scattered showers continue into Monday. Monday's highs in the low 60s will be the coolest we've been since late May.

Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some locations north and northwest of Chicago.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 65°

SATURDAY: Mostly clear, then some late day clouds. High 85°

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers. High 68°

