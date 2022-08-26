Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A warm weekend is ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain for Sunday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain for Sunday 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect to see clearing skies as we head into the night on Friday with plenty of sunshine for Saturday.

bar-graph-evening-forecast-pops.png
CBS

We only expect passing fair weather clouds. Highs into the low and mid 80s this weekend.

Rain chances return on Sunday with our next system.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 61.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

SUNDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 1:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.