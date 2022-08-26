Chicago First Alert Weather: A warm weekend is ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect to see clearing skies as we head into the night on Friday with plenty of sunshine for Saturday.
We only expect passing fair weather clouds. Highs into the low and mid 80s this weekend.
Rain chances return on Sunday with our next system.
TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 61.
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.
SUNDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.