Chicago First Alert Weather: A warm weekend is ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain for Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain for Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain for Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect to see clearing skies as we head into the night on Friday with plenty of sunshine for Saturday.

CBS

We only expect passing fair weather clouds. Highs into the low and mid 80s this weekend.

Rain chances return on Sunday with our next system.

CBS

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 61.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

SUNDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.

CBS