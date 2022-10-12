Chicago First Alert Weather: A second cold front coming Wednesday evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second cold front moves through our area this evening with gusty winds and a shower chance.
Colder air rushes in overnight. Tomorrow we may end up with an increase of cloud cover and afternoon instability showers. Freezing temperatures likely Thursday night with a frosty start Friday.
Colder than normal next seven days. Average high is 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: BREEZY & COOLER. SHOWER CHANCE 8PM-MIDNIGHT. LOW 44.
THURSDAY: COOL WINDS. TURNING CLOUDY WITH A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 54.
FRIDAY: MORNING FROST. HIGH 58. SHOWER CHANCE AT NIGHT.
