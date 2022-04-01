Chicago First Alert Weather: A half wet, half dry weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy tonight as our next system targets Chicago. We start cloudy tomorrow morning with rain & snow showers increasing.

Expect cold rain and wet snowflakes. Some slushy accumulation is possible along the WI line, but with the timing of the wave passing mid-day... (the stronger April sun angle above the disturbance) makes conditions unfavorable for accumulation. Normal high is 53 degrees, but we will hover around 40.

Dry weather for Sunday with highs around 50. Noticeably cooler lakeside since the winds will be under 10mph and a light lake breeze will hold readings there closer to 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 34.

SATURDAY: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. CHILLY. HIGH ONLY AROUND 40.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH NEAR 50. COOLER LAKESIDE.

