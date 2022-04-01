Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: A half wet, half dry weekend ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy tonight as our next system targets Chicago. We start cloudy tomorrow morning with rain & snow showers increasing. 

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS 2

Expect cold rain and wet snowflakes. Some slushy accumulation is possible along the WI line, but with the timing of the wave passing mid-day... (the stronger April sun angle above the disturbance) makes conditions unfavorable for accumulation. Normal high is 53 degrees, but we will hover around 40.  

am.png
CBS 2
pm.png
CBS 2

Dry weather for Sunday with highs around 50. Noticeably cooler lakeside since the winds will be under 10mph and a light lake breeze will hold readings there closer to 40 degrees.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LOW 34.

SATURDAY: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. CHILLY. HIGH ONLY AROUND 40.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH NEAR 50. COOLER LAKESIDE.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 1, 2022 / 1:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.