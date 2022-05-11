Chicago First Alert Weather: 90 degree temperature sets new daily record for May 11
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago set a new record for heat on Wednesday, as the temperature hit 90 degrees at O'Hare International Airport, the hottest it's ever been in Chicago on May 11.
The temperature breaks previous May 11 record high of 89 degrees set in 1982.
It's possible temperatures could get even hotter before the end of the day.
With dew points in the 70s, heat index values in the Chicago area have hit as high as 100 degrees in Aurora.
Some cooler air is along the lakefront, and may eventually move in to cool the city down.
