Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: 90 degree temperature sets new daily record for May 11

By Robb Ellis, Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago set a new record for heat on Wednesday, as the temperature hit 90 degrees at O'Hare International Airport, the hottest it's ever been in Chicago on May 11.

The temperature breaks previous May 11 record high of 89 degrees set in 1982.

It's possible temperatures could get even hotter before the end of the day.

With dew points in the 70s, heat index values in the Chicago area have hit as high as 100 degrees in Aurora.  

Some cooler air is along the lakefront, and may eventually move in to cool the city down.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.