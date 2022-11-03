Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and mostly sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breezy and mostly sunny Thursday is in the forecast with high temperatures running 20 degrees above average in the mid-70s.

Wind gusts out of the south could reach 30 mph at times during the afternoon.

Clouds increase Thursday night with lows only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances arrive Friday with a gusty south wind and highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday, then likely by early Saturday morning.

The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning, then fall to the 50s through the afternoon.

Saturday will be very windy, with wind gusts at times exceeding 50 mph in some spots in the morning and early afternoon.

Sunday will be dry, breezy, and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Low 60s expected for Monday and Election Day Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 52°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warm. High 75°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Breezy. High 70°