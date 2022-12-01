Chicago First Alert Weather: Milder for one day on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong south wind will increase temperatures and cloud cover overnight. Temperatures will go from low 30s at midnight, to mid-30s by sunrise.

Highs on Friday will be milder in the upper 40s and low 50s. A strong south wind could gust as high as 40 mph.

Although a few sprinkles will be possible in the afternoon, the best chance for rain will arrive Friday evening ahead of a strong cold front.

The front moves through the area between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

A much colder airmass will move in behind the front, allowing for wind chills in the single digits and teens by sunrise Saturday. Despite lots of sunshine, highs will only briefly make it to 30 degrees. Wind chills Saturday afternoon will remain in the teens. Upper teens and low 20s are expected Saturday night.

Highs rebound to the low 40s by Sunday.

At noon Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the Bears under a clearing sky. Slight rain chances for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and temperatures. Breezy south wind. Low 30°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles in the afternoon, then a chance for showers in the evening. High 50°

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy and much colder. High 30°, with wind chills in the teens.