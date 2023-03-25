Chicago firefighter charged with promoting prostitution

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter is now facing felony charges of promoting prostitution, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The firefighter, 37-year-old Brendan Kennedy-Gasior, is on non-duty medical leave, according to Larry Langford, director of media affairs and communications with the Chicago Fire Department.

Kennedy-Gasior was next due to report to work on Monday, which is when he will be placed on paid administrative leave pending possible termination, Langford said.

"The CFD Internal Affairs Division worked closely with Chicago Police detectives in this investigation. These are very serious allegations and do not reflect the standards of conduct expected of our members.The accused is currently on leave from active duty. CFD will continue to assist CPD in this investigation," CFD said in a statement.

Kennedy-Gasior was arrested but posted bail.

He has been with CFD since 2019.