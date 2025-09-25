Watch CBS News
Woman found dead at West Town high rise fire, Chicago Fire Department says

The Chicago Fire Department said a woman has died following a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the city's West Town neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the 1100-block of West Erie Street around 8:45 a.m.

CFD posted on social media that an EMS Plan 1 was called and the first was extinguished a short time later.

In the post, the fire department said after the fire was out, the found an adult woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the woman died, and whether she died because of the fire. It was also not immediately known if she was dead before the fire started.

CFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident or the death. 

