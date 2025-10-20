Chicago firefighters battle blaze at West Englewood home on South Justine

Chicago fire officials said no injuries were reported at a massive fire in the West Englewood neighborhood early Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said officers responded to a call of a fire in the 5900 block of South Justine at about 3:20 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the blaze in a residential building.

It was not immediately clear if it was a single family home, a two- or three-flat or apartments, but it appeared from video of the scene that the building housed multiple units.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the top floors of the building.

No injuries or displacements were reported, CFD said. No further details were immediately available regarding what may have caused the fire to start.