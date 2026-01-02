Child critically injured in West Englewood fire, Chicago fire officials say

A child is in critical condition after a fire in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire broke out late Friday morning in the 2100-block of West 71st Place.

The cause of the fire and what kind of building or apartment was effect was not immediately clear. As of 12:30 p.m., it was not immediately known if the fire was under control or had been extinguished.

Chicago fire officials said a 13-year-old child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Fire officials said the home had no working smoke detectors.

It was not immediately clear if other people were in the home at the time, or how many.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.