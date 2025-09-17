Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle to 2-alarm house fire on Chicago's South Side

Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm house fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at 46 W.108th Pl. and was escalated to a 2-alarm fire. CFD confirmed the fire is under control. 

553715a1-6b15-401c-8ada-455b8ab00091.png
CFD

No injuries were reported. 

Fire officials confirmed the Chicago Building Department has been requested for an inspection. 

No further details were released on the cause of the fire.

