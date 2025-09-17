Firefighters battle to 2-alarm house fire on Chicago's South Side

Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm house fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at 46 W.108th Pl. and was escalated to a 2-alarm fire. CFD confirmed the fire is under control.

CFD

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials confirmed the Chicago Building Department has been requested for an inspection.

No further details were released on the cause of the fire.