12 displaced by blaze on Chicago's Near Northwest Side

An apartment building fire displaced 12 people on Chicago's Near Northwest Side on Monday night.

Police said five children were among the 12 people who escaped the fire that broke out at a two-story building at 1715 N. Artesian Ave., just after 10 p.m.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire, but neighbors told CBS News Chicago they woke up to a loud blast.

"I was sleeping and we heard a boom, an explosion, next door, two houses down, and we came up. Everything was going down in flames, and we saw everything, and we saw people running back to the alley," Salvador Irizarry said.

The Red Cross is assisting residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.