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7 vehicles vandalized outside Chicago Fire Department station on South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Vehicles were damaged outside a Chicago Fire Department station on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning. 

Chicago police confirmed seven parked vehicles were damaged in the first block of West 59th Street just before 6 a.m.

Video from the scene shows the damaged personal vehicles parked in a lot outside the station. 

Police said it is not clear if anything was taken from inside the vehicles. 

No injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating. 

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