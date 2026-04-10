7 vehicles vandalized outside Chicago Fire Department station on South Side
Vehicles were damaged outside a Chicago Fire Department station on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning.
Chicago police confirmed seven parked vehicles were damaged in the first block of West 59th Street just before 6 a.m.
Video from the scene shows the damaged personal vehicles parked in a lot outside the station.
Police said it is not clear if anything was taken from inside the vehicles.
No injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.