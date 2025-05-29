Chicago Fire Department issues reminders on summer water safety

Beach season has arrived in Chicago, and city leaders want to remind residents how to stay safe in the water.

The Chicago Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other local agencies teamed up Thursday to give a live demonstration of a water rescue at Navy Pier.

The goal was to show swimmers what to do if things go wrong.

Officials say it is most important to avoid putting oneself in dangerous situations in the first place.

"We're going to keep it real simple—respect the water, respect everybody around you, know what your swimming capabilities are," said Chicago Fire Department Dive Chief Jason Lach.

A few other safety tips include wearing a life jacket on a boat, never swimming alone or at night, and only swimming if a lifeguard is present.