Chicago Fire Department train using houses set to be demolished for Red Line extension

Firefighters train on houses set for demolition on Chicago's Far South Side

Dozens of South Side Chicago homes became a training ground for Chicago firefighters Thursday.

The homes were purchased by the Chicago Transit Authority for the Red Line Expansion Project, which is poised to extend the Red Line from its current terminal at 95th Street to 130th Street.

The condemned houses in the area of 113th Street and Princeton Avenue in Roseland were used for search and rescue drills and rapid intervention exercises, as well as training for pulling down ceilings and walls and improving the use of ladders and hoses.

No fires were set in the houses. Theatrical smoke was used.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt called the training a unique opportunity.

"You know in the past, we've experienced some horrible times in this department with losing lives, and this is our way to do something different and get real hands-on training," said Nance-Holt. "We have other trainings that have been going on, but nothing compares to this."

The Fire Department will continue to use the houses until they are demolished.

Construction of the Red Line extension is expected to begin later this year.