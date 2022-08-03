Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire Department hosting its annual "Fill the Boot" campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Fire Department is hosting its annual Fill the Boot campaign.

The department is raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, to help individuals and their families who are impacted by, with muscular dystrophy and ALS.

You'll see firefighters across the city in the streets asking people to throw a dollar or two into their boot.

