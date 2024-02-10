5 Chicago firefighters, 1 driver hospitalized after crash involving firetruck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five Chicago firefighters are hospitalized following a crash involving a Chicago Fire Department firetruck Saturday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle is hospitalized in critical condition, CFD said.

The crash happened at 4:17 p.m. in the 4700 block of South State Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police say the firetruck was traveling eastbound on 47th Street with its emergency equipment activated when it was struck by a Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on State Street.

The 30-year-old man driving the Impala was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police say.

The firefighters were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

This is a developing story.