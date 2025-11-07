No injuries or damage in scrap fire at Austin recycling facility, Chicago police say

A pile of scrap metal caught fire at recycling facility in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said officers spotted the fire just before 11:45 p.m. at Windy City Iron and Metal in the 4600 block of North Division Avenue. Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising near the facility.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Chicago police said no damage or injuries were reported.