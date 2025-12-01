New class of Chicago firefighters, EMTs and paramedics graduates from fire academy

A new class of 70 Chicago firefighters, EMTs and paramedics graduated from the academy in a ceremony Monday morning at Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom.

The Chicago Fire Department said 55 firefighter/EMTs and 15 paramedics completed their six-month training course at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy before graduating. They will begin their new assignments later this month, and will be assigned to firehouses based on department needs and lottery selection.

"These candidates stand here today because they chose a life built on service," Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said. "Joining the Chicago Fire Department means stepping forward when others step back. The dedication these new members bring ensures our communities are safer and better supported than they were yesterday."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also was among the speakers who congratulated the group and their families.

"Thank you for answering the call to serve in a role that is crucial to our city's vibrancy," Johnson said. "Today, you join a proud legacy of firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics who bring healing and strength to our city in times of crisis. You became part of a life-saving entity. You joined in the city's mission to build safer and more thriving communities."

If you've always wanted to be a Chicago Fire Department paramedic, applications are open through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on how to become a paramedic, visit the Chicago Fire Department website.