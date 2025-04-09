Watch CBS News
Chicago Field Museum to showcase Pong Pong tree seeds that featured in "The White Lotus" season 3

If you've been watching "The White Lotus" you probably remember a tree with poisonous seeds featured around the Thai resort where the most recent season was set.

Not only is the Pong Pong tree real but Chicago's Field Museum has samples of the poison seeds this season of the show have made infamous.

The museum keeps the Cerbera odollam seeds stored in a locked cabinet full of poisonous plants as part of their botany collections.

The Field Museums aid it will be showcasing these seeds at their "Meet a Scientist" series on Monday, when Collections Manager of Flowering Plants Kimberly Hansen and Botany Collections Assistant Chrissy Christian will explore a selection of the museum's poisonous, medicinal and native plants. 

