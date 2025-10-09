At least 3 injured in apartment fire on Chicago's Far North Side

At least three people were critically injured after an apartment fire in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of North Rockwell Street around 1:50 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said the only way out of the building for residents above the first floor was through the windows. Fire officials said at least two residents jumped out of windows before crews arrived.

Police said a woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, and her condition was not immediately known. A child, whose age and condition were not released, was taken to the same hospital, police said.

Fire officials said crews are working to ensure all residents are accounted for as the building search continues. Due to a roof collapse, fire officials said it may be unsafe for firefighters to locate possible victims.

A resident told CBS News Chicago she used a ladder to escape the fire. She said the flames and smoke delayed the rescue.

"We couldn't get out," Nuti Ho said. "We tried to get out as quick as possible because smoke was coming all over the room."

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.