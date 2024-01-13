Extreme cold prompts Chicago to open additional warming centers for residents and migrants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Due to extreme cold, the City of Chicago has activated its emergency operation plan and opened additional warming centers for residents and migrants at the city's "landing zone."
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for midnight Saturday through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. Wind chills will reach as low as 30 degrees below 0.
Residents are warned to limit time outdoors and expect slippery road conditions and wind chills that could cause frost bite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The warming center at the Harold Washington Library at 400 S. State Street opened Saturday evening and is open 24/7 for anyone in need. Migrants awaiting shelter at the landing zone will be transported to this site, according to a release from the mayor's office.
The Department of Family and Support Services will also open warming area's between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Chicago's six community service centers when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower. Those locations are listed below.
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0331
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
Anyone needing shelter placement can go to the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, which is open 24 hours a day. That location can also be used for time-limited warming during non-business hours.
Participating Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District facilities are also available as needed during business hours.
An additional six overnight shelters are also operating 24 hours a day from Saturday evening through Wednesday morning for those shelter residents. Residents should contact 311 for shelter placement.
Extended hours at daytime drop-in centers are also available to people experiencing homelessness at the following locations and times:
Agency
Operating Hours
Population
Inspiration Corporation
(4554 N Broadway #207, Chicago, IL 60640)
Monday, 1/15 - Opening at 7am for breakfast – 9:30am
Tuesday, 1/16 - Opening at 6am for breakfast – 12pm or later
All
La Casa Norte at (1736 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60609)
24/7 Services for youth
Youth
Lincoln Park Community Services (1521 N Sedwick St)
24/7 drop-in Services between Sunday 1/14 - Tuesday 1/16
All
Matthew House (3722 S Indiana)
Saturday, 1/13 - 6:30 am to 2:00 pm
Sunday, 1/14 - 6am – 5:30pm
Monday, 1/15 - 6am – 6pm
Tuesday, 1/16 - 6am – 6pm
Wednesday, 1/17 - 6am - 6pm
All
Broadway Youth Center (1023 W. Irving Park Road)
Will not be open on Sunday or Monday, will have extended evening hours Tuesday, 1/16, 9am - 7pm
Youth
Covenant House (2934 W. Lake Street)
Will not be open on Sunday.
Monday, 1/15 – 8:30 am – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, 1/16 – 8:30 am – 7:00 pm
Youth
A complete list of warming centers can be found here.
