Nonprofit helps migrants in Chicago prepare for bitter cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fewer migrants were staying at the city's landing zone Saturday compared to Friday, but yet another busload was expected to arrive from Texas. Dozens also spent the night sleeping on CTA buses during Friday night's snowstorm. Thousands more are filling up city shelters.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports, one nonprofit hopes to keep some migrants warm and entertained this weekend.

More than 14,000 migrants are staying at city shelters like the one at Brands Park in Avondale. As temperatures begin to plummet in Chicago this weekend, a nonprofit nearby is offering warmth in more than one way.

"It's heartbreaking, right? You know that folks have gotten--went through a lot to get here," said Grace Araya, president and CEO of the nonprofit and early learning center extending a warm invitation on a cold day.

Sixty-six migrants at the city's landing zone wait in limbo. They sleep on buses until beds open at shelters.

Shelters like the one at Brands Park are just a short walk from Concordia Place.

"Brands Park is not too far from here. We hope that they get the message that they are welcomed. We are glad they're here," said Araya. "You're our neighbor and we want to be in community with you.We are getting ready for our luncheon and concert that we're having tomorrow."

They are expecting up to 100 migrants from Brands Park for the private event Sunday afternoon.

"We have It's a Bossa Nova Trio, Cecy Santana.

There will also be free music, food and winter clothes.

"We have shoes. We have coats. We just have, just a lot of donations," said Araya.

Concordia Ministries spent the past couple of months collecting donations that fill up tables.

"Between the music, the food, the kids, the activities, getting the clothing, it'll be lots of hustle and bustle, so we're looking forward to it," she said.

Migrants still adjusting to a Chicago winter will at least get a warm welcome this weekend.

"It's going to warm our hearts as well just be able to be here together," Araya said.

Whatever Concordia Place does not give away on Sunday, it will bring to the shelter at Brands Park, so even families who could not make the event can take advantage of donations.

The city says since December 203 buses from Texas have dropped off migrants in Chicago.