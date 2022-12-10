Watch CBS News
Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event

'Empty the Shelters' event happening at Chicago area shelters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.

But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.

You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50.

Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 9:24 AM

