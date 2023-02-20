Chicago early voting sites may open late Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some early voting sites in Chicago may be opening late Monday.

Election officials are scrambling to update voting machines after a candidate was added to the ballot in the 28th Ward.

A state appeals court ruled aldermanic candidate Shawn Walker will be put back on the ballot after he was kicked off for not having enough signatures.

Voters are encouraged to check chicagoelections.gov to make sure early voting sites are open before heading to the polls.