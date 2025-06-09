Chicago sees a drop in auto thefts, but a new concern drives numbers up for certain vehicles

New concern drives up numbers for thefts of certain vehicles in Chicago

Most violent crime has been dropping this year in Chicago.

The only exceptions are criminal sexual assault and human trafficking which are up 2.5% and 30% respectively according to the city's Violence Reduction Dashboard.

The last 12 months have also seen fewer gun violence victims, fatal and non-fatal, than any year since 2013, according to the CBS News Gun Violence in Chicago tracker.

Now, add a third bright spot to the Chicago crime chronicle. Motor vehicle thefts, overall, dropped 27% in 2024, according to a CBS News Chicago analysis of Chicago Police data.

The trend continues this year. Through May 4, car thefts are down 35%.

"We are trending in the right direction," said Chicago Police Commander Andrew Costello, who leads CPD's Central Intelligence Division — which includes auto theft cases.

Costello knows the impact of this crime on the community.

"We live in Chicago. We have families in Chicago. We, our families, have been victims of auto theft just like they have," he said.

Police credit the variety of measures available to help recover stolen vehicles faster and drive the overall decrease.

"The license plate reader technology has been a game changer, especially in Chicago. That has made our job much more efficient," said Lt. Adam Broshous, who leads the Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force, or ISATT.

So far this year, ISATT reports it has recovered 143 stolen cars. The team's work has led to 85 criminal charges, including 45 felonies. They have also recovered 16 guns.

"We can, see where has this car been read by a license plate reader while it was stolen? And that may help lead us to who stole it, where it's been, and what it was used for," said Lt. Broshous.

Chicago police are seeing an increase in the theft of different makes of vehicles.

"A lot of the high-end cars getting targeted … Dodges and the Jeeps," said Cmdr. Costello.

The CBS News Chicago data analysis reveals a 155% year-over-year increase in 2024 in the number of luxury Lexus vehicles being stolen. More than 400 were taken by thieves — the highest number in more than a decade.

Jeeps are also becoming more popular, up 28% in 2024. The 1,700 stolen also represent the most in more than a decade.

Dodge models are up 6%. More than 1,500 have been taken – similar to the number stolen in 2013 and 2016.

Sport utility vehicle models of Jeeps and Dodges are especially targeted.

"We have seen those being used in the commission of other crimes, be able to ram things and to steal ATMs," said Lt. Broshous.

"We sometimes have the idea that people steal your car, it goes to a chop shop and it's divided up for parts. We are seeing something completely different. We're seeing those cars being used in robberies," said Glen Brooks, deputy director of community policing for CPD. "We're even seeing those cars used in other types of thefts."

"Auto theft is like the gateway to larger thefts, to the robberies, carjackings, shootings," said Cmdr. Costello.

The brakes are being put on the big problem of criminals stealing Kias and Hyundais.

Those vehicles fueled the huge spike in 2023, when the city recorded 31,565 motor vehicle thefts. In 2024, that number dropped to 23,135 — helped primarily by a nearly 50% cut in Kia and Hyundai thefts last year.

Both automakers told us they each updated security software on more than one million cars to address the flaw that led to the surge in thefts.

Kia and Hyundai owners can check here and here to see if their vehicles qualify for a free security software upgrade. All you need is your VIN.

While the downward trend is encouraging city and state law enforcement are not stopping efforts to bring motor vehicle thefts down even more.

"We're out there every day," said Cmdr. Costello. "There's still a lot of work to be done."

2024 numbers are still 107% higher than in 2021, before the rash of stolen Kias and Hyundais.

Beyond using technology like license plate readers and the new Chicago Police helicopters, educating the community is also a top priority that some believe can make a big difference.

"If we can get to our young people, if we an make our property more secure, if we can work with our neighbors to make our neighborhoods better and safer that will lower the likelihood someone will come to perpetrate harm," said Brooks.

NOTE: Motor vehicle theft numbers include theft, attempted theft and recovered stolen vehicles.

KIA STATEMENT

"As of May 12th, nearly 1.37 million vehicles have received Kia's software update, and over 400,000 steering wheel locks have been sent to law enforcement agencies around the country for distribution to local constituencies. As an update, were recently contacted by CPD for an additional shipment of wheel locks for your local communities, and they are working on distribution to those areas now."

HYUNDAI STATEMENT

"Hyundai's software upgrade campaign is at 68% completion for on road vehicles, representing more than 1.5 million vehicles. Hyundai is committed to continuing our efforts to assist our customers with this issue. Hyundai Motor America is committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products. A subset of Hyundai vehicles on the road in the U.S. today – primarily "base trim" or entry-level models – are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. It is important to clarify that many of these vehicles are now eligible for free software upgrades or ignition cylinder protectors designed to prevent the popularized method of theft. Notices have been sent to registered owners and customers can check their vehicle eligibility by visiting: https://autoservice.hyundaiusa.com/campaignhome. In response to thieves promoting their exploits on TikTok and other social media channels, Hyundai has taken comprehensive action to assist our customers, including: Made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021; Developed a software upgrade to equip these vehicles with an "ignition kill" feature designed to prevent the popularized method of theft; Rolled out the free anti-theft software upgrade to all of the nearly 4 million vehicles involved through a service campaign to affected customers who own or lease model year 2011-2022 vehicles; Launched a dedicated website HyundaiAntiTheft.com, toll-free number (888) 498-0390 and digital advertising to generate awareness of the software upgrade, help customers determine their eligibility, and schedule an appointment at their local Hyundai dealership; Initiated a program to reimburse affected customers for their purchase of steering wheel locks, including for a smaller group of 2011-2022 model year vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade (these vehicles are now eligible for ignition cylinder protectors at no cost); Established a program to provide free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to local residents who own or lease the affected vehicles; Collaborated with AAA insurers on a program to offer insurance options for affected owners and lessees. As part of this collaboration, AAA insurers will issue new and renewal policies for eligible affected Hyundai customers. The program will be available in all states except those where AAA does not offer insurance. (e.g., Alaska, Massachusetts, Washington); Piloted mobile service centers in Washington, D.C., St. Louis County, MO, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Paul, upstate New York and Baltimore with plans to replicate activities with our dealers in additional markets to further scale and speed installation of the software upgrade."