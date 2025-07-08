Watch CBS News
Chicago Dogs hosting Bark at the Ballpark game Tuesday night at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago Dogs hosting Bark at the Ballpark game Tuesday night in Rosemont
Tonight you can bring your dogs to watch the Chicago Dogs.

The independent baseball team is hosting their second Bark at the Ballpark game of their 2025 season at Impact Field in Rosemont Tuesday evening.

Fans can bring their furry friends to the stadium for a night of dog-friendly activities, a pet parade before the game starts, and some good baseball too. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free Chicago Dogs bandana for their pups.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. This is the second of three Bark at the Ballpark games the Dogs are hosting this year. The last one of the season will be held on Aug. 19. 

