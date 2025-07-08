Chicago Dogs hosting Bark at the Ballpark game Tuesday night at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois

Chicago Dogs hosting Bark at the Ballpark game Tuesday night in Rosemont

Tonight you can bring your dogs to watch the Chicago Dogs.

The independent baseball team is hosting their second Bark at the Ballpark game of their 2025 season at Impact Field in Rosemont Tuesday evening.

Fans can bring their furry friends to the stadium for a night of dog-friendly activities, a pet parade before the game starts, and some good baseball too. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free Chicago Dogs bandana for their pups.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. This is the second of three Bark at the Ballpark games the Dogs are hosting this year. The last one of the season will be held on Aug. 19.