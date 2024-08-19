Poor People's Army focuses on homelessness during Chicago DNC march

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Poor People's Army was also one of the many groups planning marches in Chicago during the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Organizers said their focus will be on raising awareness of homelessness across the country. They argued it was the true issue impacting Americans.

The group, known as The Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign, said it won a permit to protest at the DNC back in February. Their plan was to march from Humboldt Park to the United Center on Monday. A map of the planned route showed the groups planning to march east on Division Street, then south on Western Avenue and then east on Madison Avenue with the intention to arrive on the sidewalk in front of the United Center, the group said.

While thousands of people were marching in the area, mostly to protest the Biden administration's policy toward Israel and its war against Hamas in Gaza, The Poor People's Army appeared to have far fewer participants for its march.