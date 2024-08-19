Watch CBS News
Local News

Poor People's Army focuses on homelessness during Chicago DNC march

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Poor People's Army to focuses on homelessness during Chicago DNC march
Poor People's Army to focuses on homelessness during Chicago DNC march 01:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Poor People's Army was also one of the many groups planning marches in Chicago during the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Organizers said their focus will be on raising awareness of homelessness across the country. They argued it was the true issue impacting Americans.

The group, known as The Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign, said it won a permit to protest at the DNC back in February. Their plan was to march from Humboldt Park to the United Center on Monday. A map of the planned route showed the groups planning to march east on Division Street, then south on Western Avenue and then east on Madison Avenue with the intention to arrive on the sidewalk in front of the United Center, the group said.

poor-peoples-army-march-map.png
The group, known as The Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign, said it won a permit to protest at the DNC back in February. Their plan was to march from Humboldt Park to the United Center on Monday. A map of the planned route showed the groups planning to march east on Division Street, then south on Western Avenue and then east on Madison Avenue with the intention to arrive on the sidewalk in front of the United Center, the group said. The Poor People's Army

While thousands of people were marching in the area, mostly to protest the Biden administration's policy toward Israel and its war against Hamas in Gaza, The Poor People's Army appeared to have far fewer participants for its march.

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.