Chicago Decides: 14 aldermanic races on the ballot

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Also up for grabs on Election Day: 14 aldermanic runoffs.

There are six incumbent council members are on the list because they failed to win a majority of the vote back in February.

Also, Alderman Gilbert Villegas of the newly re-drawn 36th Ward is also in a runoff. He chairs the council's Latino Caucus.

Three alderpersons, appointed by outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are fighting to retain their seats. That includes the 11th Ward's Nicole Lee, the first Chinese American woman to serve on the City Council.

CBS 2 will have live updates, starting when the polls close at 7:00, on our streaming network CBS News Chicago. Then catch a special edition of the CBS 2 News at 10:00 p.m.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 12:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

