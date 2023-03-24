Chicago Decides: Interviewing candidates in City Council runoff elections

Chicago Decides: Interviewing candidates in City Council runoff electionsget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leading up to the April 4 runoff elections in Chicago, we are speaking with the aldermanic candidates on the ballot.
There are 14 races for City Council that are headed to runoffs, and CBS News Chicago is reaching out to all of the candidates for interviews as voters prepare to cast their ballots.
We'll be posting those interviews below as we speak to the candidates in each race.
Ald. Monique Scott faces challenger Creative Scott in West Side's 24th Ward
In the 24th Ward on the West Side, Ald. Monique Scott is running for a full term in office after being appointed to replace her brother Michael, who left the City Council last summer to take a job with Cinespace Film Studio.
Small business owner Creative Scott (no relation) is running against Monique Scott in the runoff.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to both candidates about the race.
Ronnie Mosely faces Cornell Dantzler in 21st Ward on South Side
In the 21st Ward on the South Side, incumbent Ald. Howard Brookins is retiring after 20 years in office.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke with the two candidates running to replace him – consultant Ronnie Mosley and retired firefighter Cornell Dantzler.
Richard Wooten and William Hall face off in South Side's 6th Ward
In the 6th Ward on the South Side, incumbent Ald. Roderick Sawyer is not seeking re-election after a failed bid for mayor.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke with the two candidates running to replace him – pastor Richard Wooten and pastor William Hall.
Ald. Gil Villegas, Lori Torres Whitt face off in 36th Ward
Chicago's 36th Ward has an odd shape after being redrawn – crawling northwest up Grand Avenue from West Town to Montclare.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to both candidates – incumbent Ald. Gil Villegas and his challenger, Lori Torres Whitt.
Jessica Gutiérrez, Ruth Cruz face off in runoff in Northwest Side's 30th Ward
In the 30th Ward on the Northwest Side, incumbent Ald. Ariel Reboyras did not seek another term, so two challengers will face off.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke with the finalists – Jessica Gutiérrez and Ruth Cruz.