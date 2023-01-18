'Lily's death was no accident': Chicago cyclists file lawsuit against city, ComEd over illegal parking in bike lanes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bike safety advocate are calling for new safety measures.

They say the death of a young girl last summer, highlights the dangers they face every day. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Streeterville with new details on a lawsuit filed by her parents, and some new proposals to protect bicyclists.

Cyclists will tell you bike lanes in Chicago are routinely blocked by cars, trucks, you name it. In fact, the group Bike Lane Uprising has documented more than 33,000 cases over the past five years.

One case last summer led to the death of a three-year-old girl. Now, there's a new lawsuit, as cycling advocates continue calling for safer streets.

"We filed a lawsuit in this case to try to find justice for Lily."

The lawsuit announced from a high rise office impacting Chicagoans sharing the streets below.

"Lily's death was not an accident," said Christina Whitehouse of Bike Lane Uprising. "Unfortunately, this is a danger that cyclists in the city of Chicago have been citing for decades."

Bike advocates are in the room with attorneys filing a lawsuit on behalf of the parents of three-year-old Lily Shambrook. They're suing CoMed, the city and others after Lily died last summer.

The toddler was riding on a bike with her mom in the Uptown community when they got caught between a CoMed truck parked illegally in the bike lane and a moving semi. The loss jolted Chicago cyclists into action, jamming Chicago streets this summer.

"Our bread and butter. It's our bike protest where we ride four-miles-per-hour and everyone is welcome to join."

Rony Islam is an organizer with Chicago Bike Grid Now and they're tired of piecemeal change.

"Specifically, we're asking for a citywide grid of mostly residential streets where we have 10 mph speed limits," Islam said.

His group is part of a new coalition standing for "safe streets for all. transit that works" and it's a group pedaling its way into politics.

"As of today, we've gotten the support of 26 aldermanic candidates in Chicago who have endorsed the bike grid," said Islam.

"When I'm biking in Chicago, there isn't a single day where I'm biking, and I don't feel like I could be killed. So, when I got to vote, and I'm sure this is the case with every single other person who bikes or walks or relies on transportation, it's definitely going to be on top of mind."

The coalition is planning a mayoral candidate forum later this month. Organizers say five of the nine candidates have committed to being there.